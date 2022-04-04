1 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stock With Explosive Upside Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

We live in an era where technology constantly improves the world around us. Some of it is obvious, like the smartphone you might be reading this article on, but some tech operates in the background to make life more convenient without you even knowing it.Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is an artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse that specializes in the latter. It has developed an AI algorithm that is put into play when users apply for a loan from a bank and in the process, it levels the playing field for applicants. It instantly analyzes over 1,600 data points relating to applicants' circumstances to deliver a more thorough and complete analysis, as opposed to the traditional FICO credit scoring system that considers a much more limited set of data points. Upstart is rapidly expanding into new lending markets that dwarf the potential of its humble beginnings, and it could lead to explosive growth in its stock price.Continue reading