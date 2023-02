1 Artificial Intelligence Stock That Could Be Set to Soar In 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a lightning rod for attention in technology circles right now. Platforms like ChatGPT, which Microsoft recently backed, are exciting investors with their potential for rapid progress and their ability to take advantage of advanced capabilities.While the AI trend is only beginning to heat up, there are plenty of companies that have been developing AI for years and already successfully monetizing the technology. Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is using AI to reshape the insurance industry, which is dominated by older companies with little incentive to innovate. Lemonade just released its financial results for calendar year 2022. The company continues to grow rapidly, yet its stock now trades at the cheapest valuation since it was listed publicly in 2020. Here's why it could be gearing up to deliver strong gains in 2023. Continue reading