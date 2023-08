1 Astonishing AI Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a global leader in cybersecurity, and it estimates cybercrime will cause $8 trillion worth of damage this year. As a result, cybersecurity has become a crucial investment for every company operating online in any capacity.Palo Alto believes the future of protection rests with artificial intelligence (AI) because it can identify threats and respond autonomously. So the company is weaving the technology through its entire product portfolio. It just reported results for its fiscal 2023 (ended July 31), showing it continues to grow rapidly -- and it's also profitable now, too, which sets it apart from most of its competitors. The Wall Street Journal tracks 42 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks stock, and 78% of them have given it the highest-possible buy rating.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel