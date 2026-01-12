Automobile Corporation of Goa Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCHT / ISIN: INE451C01013
|
12.01.2026 22:40:00
1 Automobile Stock I'd Buy Before Rivian in 2026
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has emerged as a contender in the electric vehicle (EV) market. Its R1, which comes as either a truck or an SUV, saw considerable sales growth in 2025, with third-quarter 2025 revenue surging by 78% year over year.But the company has serious problems that make its shares a bit of a tough sell, in my opinion.Despite the revenue growth, the company is still running at a large net loss of $2.8 billion for the first nine months of 2025. It's also sitting on a net income margin of negative 61%, and profitability is likely a long way off.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.