1 (Bad) Reason to Sell Moderna Stock Right Now, and 2 Good Reasons to Buy It

It's always possible to come up with a justification for why someone should sell their shares of a stock, but that doesn't make every justification correct. For a company like Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) that just reported some not-so-great news, rushing to quit your position could be a mistake that causes you to miss out down the line.All in all, there appear to be more opportunities to look forward to with this stock than there are risks to avoid. Let's delve into the specifics by examining what's going on and how it relates to the biotech's merit as an investment for long-term holding.On March 1, Moderna announced that it'd be laying off an undisclosed number of its manufacturing staff as part of its ongoing plan to scale down its coronavirus vaccine segment and save on some costs. The logic of the bear argument is that the company's biggest cash cow is going the way of the dodo, and it is not anticipated to revive anytime soon.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel