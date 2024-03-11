11.03.2024 13:53:00

1 (Bad) Reason to Sell Moderna Stock Right Now, and 2 Good Reasons to Buy It

It's always possible to come up with a justification for why someone should sell their shares of a stock, but that doesn't make every justification correct. For a company like Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) that just reported some not-so-great news, rushing to quit your position could be a mistake that causes you to miss out down the line.All in all, there appear to be more opportunities to look forward to with this stock than there are risks to avoid. Let's delve into the specifics by examining what's going on and how it relates to the biotech's merit as an investment for long-term holding.On March 1, Moderna announced that it'd be laying off an undisclosed number of its manufacturing staff as part of its ongoing plan to scale down its coronavirus vaccine segment and save on some costs. The logic of the bear argument is that the company's biggest cash cow is going the way of the dodo, and it is not anticipated to revive anytime soon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Moderna Inc 102,64 8,37% Moderna Inc
NOW Inc When Issued 13,30 -0,75% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinnmitnahmen nach starker Vorwoche: ATX und DAX leichter -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenstart abwärts. Der DAX gibt ab. An der Wall Street geht es nach unten. Die größten Börsen in Asien schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen