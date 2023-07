1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Before Wall Street Comes to Its Senses

No conversation about successful investing would be complete without a hat-tip to legendary Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. The so-called Oracle of Omaha has steered the conglomerate for over five decades, racking up returns that may never be matched. In fact, since taking the helm back in 1965, Berkshire Hathaway has generated gains of roughly 20% annually. As the recovery of major market indexes begins to pick up steam, investors are scouring Buffett's portfolio for inspiration. One stock that looks like a particularly compelling opportunity right now is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The e-commerce pioneer isn't getting much respect from Wall Street these days, and its stock is still down 28% from its peak. Yet despite recent macroeconomic challenges, it's far from a company in jeopardy. Investors appear to be ignoring its strong history of growth, several industry-leading positions, and long and distinguished track record of success.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel