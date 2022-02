1 Beaten-Down Advertising Stock to Put on Your Radar

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

High-growth stocks have taken a beating in recent months, and advertising technology company PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) has been especially hard hit, down nearly 70% from the highs. In this Motley Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 24, Fool.com contributors Jon Quast and Marc Rapport discuss whether the company could be a smart buy now. Continue reading