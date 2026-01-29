Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
29.01.2026 14:21:00
1 Beaten-Down AI Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Many investors are worried that the artificial intelligence (AI) sector is in a bubble. Whether or not there is merit to these fears, if you're concerned about the prospect of a bursting bubble but still want to invest in the trend, one approach would be to buy AI stocks that appear relatively undervalued. One great company that fits that description is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Its stock has lagged the market over the past six months, but it remains a top pick for buy-and-hold investors.Image source: Getty Images.Meta Platforms owns some of the most popular social media services, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp. Its ecosystem attracts about 3.5 billion daily active users. Unsurprisingly, its apps are popular among advertisers, and not just because of the sheer size of the company's user base. The volume of activity and engagement on the tech leader's platforms gives it access to plenty of data that helps enhance companies' ability to target potential customers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
