1 Beaten-Down Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), the megacap tech firms collectively referred to as the "Magnificent Seven" tend to receive the most attention.In my opinion, the Magnificent Seven represents big-picture ideas featuring AI. For example, members such as Nvidia, Tesla, and Microsoft can help investors assess how AI is being deployed across data centers, autonomous driving, and cloud computing.Smart investors understand that there are other opportunities alongside big tech. And it's these behind-the-scenes players that act as individual threads helping stitch the bigger ideas together.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel