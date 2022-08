1 Beaten-Down Dow Stock to Buy Before It Pops

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Of the 30 stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is my top one to buy now. The House of Mouse has seen its stock fall 38% off its highs from 2021. Meanwhile, its business is steadily improving from the devastations caused by the pandemic. Consumers are unleashing pent-up demand to visit its theme parks. It recently surpassed Netflix to take the lead in total streaming subscribers. Despite these occurrences, it's down 38% off its high. Disney's stock could be due for a pop, making it an ideal time for investors to add it to their portfolios. Of course, a pandemic is unsuitable for a business like Disney, which relies on bringing together large groups of people. It's no surprise that Disney's revenue fell by 6% in 2020. That said, folks are ready to get out of the house after more than a year of being cooped up at home. Evidence of that can be seen at Disney's domestic theme parks, where sales more than doubled to $5.4 billion in its quarter that ended on July 2. Investors welcomed the news from the lucrative business that generated an operating profit of $1.65 billion from the sales figure mentioned above. Continue reading