17.08.2022 14:28:00
1 Beaten-Down Dow Stock to Buy Before It Pops
Of the 30 stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is my top one to buy now. The House of Mouse has seen its stock fall 38% off its highs from 2021. Meanwhile, its business is steadily improving from the devastations caused by the pandemic. Consumers are unleashing pent-up demand to visit its theme parks. It recently surpassed Netflix to take the lead in total streaming subscribers. Despite these occurrences, it's down 38% off its high. Disney's stock could be due for a pop, making it an ideal time for investors to add it to their portfolios. Of course, a pandemic is unsuitable for a business like Disney, which relies on bringing together large groups of people. It's no surprise that Disney's revenue fell by 6% in 2020. That said, folks are ready to get out of the house after more than a year of being cooped up at home. Evidence of that can be seen at Disney's domestic theme parks, where sales more than doubled to $5.4 billion in its quarter that ended on July 2. Investors welcomed the news from the lucrative business that generated an operating profit of $1.65 billion from the sales figure mentioned above. Continue reading
