|
02.02.2022 12:46:00
1 Beaten-Down Growth Stock I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation
The expectation of rising interest rates has sparked a significant sell-off in growth stocks, and shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have fallen more than 25% from their all-time high. However, this cloud security company has several tailwinds working in its favor, and now looks like a good time to buy a few shares.In this Backstage Pass clip, recorded on Jan. 11, Motley Fool contributor Trevor Jennewine shares his thoughts on Zscaler, focusing on the company's long-term growth prospects.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!