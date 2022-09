1 Beaten-Down Growth Stock That Could Be a Safe Buy Even in a Recession

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A big challenge for investors right now is finding stocks that could potentially weather the storm during a recession. If that happens, share prices may only end up going lower in the months ahead, giving investors little reason to buy stocks today.However, there are some investments that may not follow that pattern and their resiliency could make them good investments to hang on to, even during a downturn. One stock which fits those criteria is HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA), which runs 182 hospitals and has 2,200 ambulatory sites of care in the U.S. and U.K.The hospital operator's stock has plummeted 19% this year, which is only slightly worse than the S&P 500's decline of 18%. While the temptation may be to wait out another dip, here's why investors may be better off buying the healthcare stock right now. Continue reading