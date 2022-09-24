1 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stock That Could Soar 55% to 146%, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be having a tough time on the stock market this year, but that hasn't deterred Wall Street analysts from being upbeat about the chipmaker's prospects.This was evident from Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh's latest action on Nvidia stock. Although Rakesh lowered his price target to $205 from the earlier level of $225, he maintained his buy rating on Nvidia. The analyst's latest price target implies an upside of 55% within the next 12 months from the stock's closing price on Tuesday.What's more, among the 39 analysts who cover Nvidia, the most bullish has set a price target of $325, which implies a healthy 12-month upside of 146%. But with Nvidia facing challenges in the form of a weak gaming market and restrictions on sales of data center chips to China, will the graphics card specialist be able to live up to analysts' expectations?