1 Beaten Down Stock That Could Be the Best Bet on EVs in Years

Shares of small semiconductor manufacturing equipment company Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) -- provider of silicon carbide (SiC) test and burn-in machines used in electric vehicle parts production -- have made a stunning round trip the past few years. As auto sales, and especially EV sales, started to heat up during the pandemic, Aehr stock skyrocketed into investors' collective consciousness, owing to the critical nature of its manufacturing equipment.But times have changed, and EV market growth is slowing, but certainly not ending, in 2024. Aehr stock is going to require some patience, but this could still actually be one of the top ways to invest in vehicle electrification.Aehr's specialty is in SiC semiconductor manufacturing. Compared with traditional silicon, SiC is a type of wide bandgap semiconductor. Essentially, that means devices based on this substrate can operate at a higher voltage and temperature. Those are critical characteristics needed in applications such as EVs, charging stations, and other energy grid applications.