1 Beaten-Down Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now and Hold for 5 Years

Since its initial public offering in spring 2015 running up to its all-time high in November 2021, shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) skyrocketed 890%. Driven by robust demand for its differentiated product offerings, the company grew rapidly.But it's been a wildly different story since then. As of this writing, the e-commerce stock is down 76% from that peak. Investors are now staring at what might be a compelling buying opportunity.It might be a good idea to invest $1,000 into Etsy's beaten-down shares, with the intention of holding for the next five years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel