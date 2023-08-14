|
14.08.2023 16:16:33
1 Better Buy Than Airbnb Stock Hiding in Plain Sight?
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is a popular stock, and for good reason. Travel has become a top priority for many American households, and out-of-town vacationing is rising around the world, too -- especially in developing economies with a growing middle class. Airbnb still has great long-term potential. But there could be an even better buy hiding in plain sight: Online travel giant Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), parent company of Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, and Kayak. Here's what you need to know. Despite its popularity, some investors might be surprised to hear that Booking stock, not Airbnb, has been far and away the better performer over the last 12 months. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Airbnbmehr Nachrichten
|
04.08.23
|Airbnb-Aktie dreht noch leicht ins Minus: Airbnb überzeugt trotz starker Zahlen nicht (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.23
|Ausblick: Airbnb gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.23
|Airbnb Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold? (MotleyFool)
|
14.07.23
|This Is What Whales Are Betting On Airbnb (Benzinga)