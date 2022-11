1 Big Bet Alphabet Is Focusing On for the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) released a terrible earnings report on Oct. 25. And since the company has few good things to say about its near-term prospects in the online ad market, its primary source of revenue, CEO Sundar Pichai chose to talk about the company's best long-term opportunities. Here is one opportunity that he thinks is one of its best bets over the long term.Google has dabbled in artificial intelligence (AI) since Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded the company in 1998. However, it took until 2011 before hardware architecture was powerful and cheap enough to make widespread use of AI possible -- sparking an explosion of AI use globally. And it did not take long before Google became very active in building its AI capabilities. Continue reading