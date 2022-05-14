Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
14.05.2022 13:45:00
1 Big Concern Walmart Investors Have About Next Week
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) stock has become more attractive lately as investors move toward large, stable businesses that can perform well through a wide range of selling environments. The retailer's shares are up so far this year, compared to a slump of over 30% in major competitor Amazon's share price.That optimism will be tested when Walmart announces its fiscal 2022 first-quarter results in just a few days. That report, set for Tuesday, May 17, will tell investors a lot about the health of consumer spending trends during the latest inflation spike. The big question is whether Walmart is still growing in this rapidly changing selling environment.Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
