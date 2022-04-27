1 Big Move by Shopify Could Prove to Be an Amazing Investment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It has been painful for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shareholders recently with shares down almost 70% year to date. Some of that slide is due to supply chain and inflation concerns. Investors have worried about high inflation on consumer staples weakening demand for nonessential goods like those sold by Shopify merchants. However, Shopify remains a high-quality business. It is worth buying for many reasons, one being its continued efforts to innovate and create a better platform for its merchants. The company already offers a suite of tools for businesses of all sizes to build, manage, and scale their operations, but Shopify continues to innovate to create a better customer experience. One of the best examples of this is the company's efforts to build the Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN), a project with massive long-term potential. It could allow Shopify to boost its growth immensely, and although there are some risks to building out SFN, its long-term prospects are bright. Continue reading