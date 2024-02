1 Big Problem With Nvidia's Rising Valuation

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been red hot for over a year now. Up an incredible 239% in 2023, it has continued to climb more than 45% so far in 2024 already. Investors aren't averse to paying a high premium for the stock given the potential that the company possesses.For long-term investors, it's hard not to like Nvidia's growth prospects. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a huge opportunity for the business and its chips, which could prove to be essential for companies developing their own AI models and chatbots.But there's a big concern that I see as the stock continues to rise, and one that could derail its progress: The expectations may be far too high.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel