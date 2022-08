1 Big Reason Microsoft Could Catch Amazon in the Cloud

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The U.S. federal government has not embraced a multi-cloud approach as the private sector has. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is taking steps to address the issue that could change the landscape for massive government cloud contracts. Here is what they're up to.Each cloud provider has a unique set of software and analytical tools available to their cloud-hosting infrastructure customers. Most enterprise-level corporations have adopted a multi-cloud approach to take advantage of services from multiple cloud providers. As significant cloud customers, U.S. government agencies typically hire one cloud provider, which could hamper their ability to utilize all the cloud has to offer.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading