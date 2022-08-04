|
04.08.2022 13:31:00
1 Big Reason Microsoft Could Catch Amazon in the Cloud
The U.S. federal government has not embraced a multi-cloud approach as the private sector has. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is taking steps to address the issue that could change the landscape for massive government cloud contracts. Here is what they're up to.Each cloud provider has a unique set of software and analytical tools available to their cloud-hosting infrastructure customers. Most enterprise-level corporations have adopted a multi-cloud approach to take advantage of services from multiple cloud providers. As significant cloud customers, U.S. government agencies typically hire one cloud provider, which could hamper their ability to utilize all the cloud has to offer.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
