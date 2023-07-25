|
25.07.2023 14:30:00
1 Big Reason Pioneer Natural Resources Is a Better Long-term Choice than Devon Energy
Oil and natural gas prices are volatile and the ups and downs will drive the financial results of companies like Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN). These drillers can't control that fact of their business, but there is another aspect of the operations of these U.S. drillers that is within each company's control. And Pioneer comes out on top.Pioneer and Devon are energy drillers that have garnered a lot of attention of late because of their high dividend yields. Pioneer's stock yields around 11% today, while Devon's yield is roughly 9%. Those are very large numbers, given the average energy stock's yield is closer to 4%, using Vanguard Energy Index ETF as a proxy.The reason their dividends are so high is because they have both adopted a variable dividend policy. Essentially, they have a base dividend that management at each company believes is sustainable. On top of that, both companies layer in a dividend that rises and falls along with financial performance. Since financial results for each of these energy companies are directly tied to oil and natural gas prices, total dividends also rise and fall along with energy prices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pioneer Natural Resources Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pioneer Natural Resources Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Devon Energy Corp.
|48,00
|-0,91%
|Pioneer Natural Resources Co.
|198,60
|-0,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAuch nach Leitzinserhöhung durch die Fed: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX & DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Mittwoch leichter. Die Wall Street-Anleger zeigten sich unentschlossen. Asiens Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte nach unten.