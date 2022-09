1 Big Reason Qualcomm No Longer Fears Losing Its Largest Customer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in demand for mobile communication products, and wireless telecommunication technology specialist Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) benefited as a result. Rising sales pushed its stock up by 163% at the end of 2020 relative to the early pandemic low it touched in March. Then the stock hit a wall of worry in early 2021 as investors became concerned that it could lose revenues from its largest customer as soon as 2023.Here is one reason why Qualcomm no longer fears losing that large customer.Qualcomm has been in danger of losing Apple revenues since the two companies settled a patent dispute in favor of Qualcomm in 2019. Apple responded to that loss by purchasing most of Intel's smartphone modem business -- a sign that it intended to start making those components in-house. The market, however, viewed Qualcomm's near-term risk of losing Apple as only a minor concern in 2019 and 2020 -- a reason why Qualcomm's stock was impacted very little by this risk. Moreover, it could take Apple many years to develop a high-end 5G modem. Part of the reason Intel sold its modem unit to Apple was that it had been having difficulty getting its 5G modem up to par.Continue reading