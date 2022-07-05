|
05.07.2022 13:15:00
1 Big Reason to Buy Nvidia Stock on the Dip
The stock market sell-off has been brutal and indiscriminate this year, with almost no industry spared the pain. But the technology sector is being particularly hard hit after being one of the best places to invest throughout the pandemic. That means, in some cases, there are high-quality opportunities available at a discount. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the top semiconductor companies in the world, and it's rapidly evolving into a leading platform computing powerhouse thanks to its investments in advanced software tools. Its stock price has fallen 58% from its all-time high, and while there are several reasons to own it, here's one that is sometimes overlooked. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!