13.05.2022 14:29:00
1 Big Reason Why Investors Are Selling Off fuboTV
fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is a fast-growing sports-first streaming platform that spends more money than it makes, fueling investors' fears that the company could eventually run out of cash. As a result, fuboTV's stock price has dropped significantly over the past year. Here's why investors are right to be cautious about investing in fuboTV.Image source: Getty Images.fuboTV faces two problems. First, many viewers don't want to pay high prices for TV subscriptions, which could limit fuboTV's ability to raise prices. For example, when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) raised subscription prices recently, it lost 600,000 customers in the United States and Canada.Continue reading
