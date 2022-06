1 Big Reason Why Roku Wants You to Buy a Roku TV

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors are well aware by now that Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) primarily makes its money through advertising, so they overlook contributions from Roku's hardware business. Yet the news of TV manufacturers producing fewer Roku TVs over supply chain woes has hit the streaming platform's stock hard in 2022.As a result, some investors might be scratching their heads and wondering what Roku TVs have to do with the company's advertising business performance. Here's one big reason Roku wants everyone to buy more Roku TVs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading