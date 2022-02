1 Big Reason You Need to Buy Fortinet for 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cybersecurity, specifically that which deals with the cloud, has a long runway for growth. Cloud computing-based security stocks have been a hot topic among investors for years now as the world goes all-in on mobile, remote work, and cloud-based services.But often overlooked in this conversation is Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT). Far from being a "legacy" security vendor, Fortinet is an incredible allocator of capital and has been a fantastic investment for many years. And with management forecasting another year of almost 30% sales growth in 2022, it's still a great time to buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading