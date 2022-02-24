|
24.02.2022 13:04:00
1 Big Reason You Shouldn't Bet Against Meta
A lot has been said about Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) since its fateful fourth-quarter 2021 earnings update: Its digital advertising dominance is "over," ended by Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) user privacy changes; its bet on the "metaverse" will be an ill-fated dystopian tech experiment; and it lost $400 billion in a matter of weeks (not in actual cash but merely in market cap, which means shareholders have lost $400 billion, not Meta itself). After it's endured years of political and regulatory criticism and acting as the punching bag for consumer privacy concerns, the sharks appear to be circling Meta. The company's focus on building new use cases for computing and internet-based services will no doubt be an uphill battle, but I think it would be poorly advised to bet against the social media giant over the long term. There's just one simple reason why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
