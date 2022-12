1 Big Risk for DigitalOcean Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The main selling point for DigitalOcean 's (NYSE: DOCN) cloud computing platform is simplicity. Cloud computing giants Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure are great for enterprises, but for developers and small businesses with limited resources, they can be a nightmare. Hundreds of overlapping products and services introduce a steep learning curve, and pricing is often opaque and unpredictable.DigitalOcean, in contrast, offers a small set of core cloud services with easy-to-understand pricing. It's easy to get started, and there's little locking customers in if they aren't happy. With the acquisition of Cloudways, DigitalOcean is doubling down on simplicity by expanding its portfolio of managed cloud services that make life even easier for developers.DigitalOcean's pitch is a good one. By 2025, spending by individuals and companies with fewer than 500 employees on infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service is expected to reach $145 billion. A big chunk of that spending will find its way to cloud platforms that don't make things difficult, and DigitalOcean is aiming to be the top choice.Continue reading