1 Big Shift in Affirm's Business Model That You Should Know

It has not been a fun few weeks for shareholders of buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM), which has seen its stock roughly cut in half since reporting earnings results on Feb. 10. Affirm had a big quarter on strong seasonality, but investors seem confused about the lighter guidance for the rest of fiscal 2022.One thing investors should understand is that Affirm's business model is changing somewhat rapidly, and that will be important to monitor moving forward. Let me explain.Affirm is in the business of helping merchants increase their sales while providing consumers with more flexible purchase options -- largely through BNPL, in which consumers put zero money down up front and then pay for their purchases over multiple fixed installment payments. The company offers different kinds of BNPL payment options depending on the merchant and the consumer. Some BNPL loans charge 0% interest, while some have annual percentage rates (APR) of up to 30%. Some loans have durations of just six to eight weeks, while others can last as long as 60 months.