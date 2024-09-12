|
12.09.2024 10:45:00
1 Billionaire's Optimistic Take on AI Means Investors Should Buy the Chip Dip
AI semiconductor stocks have taken a big dip from their July highs. But is the drop an opportunity, or is there an AI bubble deflating?AI skeptics abound over the technology's ultimate usefulness, or whether the strong spending can continue if there is a slowdown in the economy.However, the one place you won't find evidence of an AI slowdown is in the earnings calls and commentary from technology executives themselves. This week, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) founder and Chairman Larry Ellison gave an incredibly bullish outlook on AI spending through this decade, which should allay any fears for long-term tech investors.
