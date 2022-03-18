1 Biotech Stock Investors Should Know About

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When there's a hot new field that's attracting a ton of investment and a ton of competition, sometimes it pays to invest in a company that's upstream in the value chain rather than one that's competing directly. Buying shares of key suppliers can reduce your exposure to risk, as you'll be avoiding owning the companies doing the hard work of actually figuring out how to do business in uncharted territory. Typically, it's hard to find suppliers to the biotechnology industry that are meaningfully exposed to the upside of new trends in drug development, but I'm going to discuss an exception. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ: MRVI) is compelling because it's profitable, growing rapidly, and engaged in one of the absolute hottest areas of the last couple of years. And it could be even better off in the near future, which is why it could deserve a spot on your watch list. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading