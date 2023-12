1 Biotech Stock That Could Be the Next Amgen

The human genome project, which was completed in 2003, marked a milestone for biotechnology. It opened the door for the creation of hundreds of medicines based on biology, which have improved the outcomes of many acute and chronic diseases.One of the main winners of this trend is biotech pioneer Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). The company's stock has produced total returns (including dividends and before taxes) of 109,200% in the last 40 years. In comparison, an investment in a vehicle tracking the S&P 500 would have yielded total returns of only 2,600%.Amgen's success story is legendary in biotech. The company was able to capitalize on the emergence of therapeutic antibodies, which triggered a long-lasting bull market in its stock. No other biotech company has yet to replicate Amgen 's extraordinary shareholder returns since its IPO. This is why investors often say "This stock could be the next Amgen" when referring to a stock that could offer unusually high returns on capital.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel