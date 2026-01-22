Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
|
22.01.2026 20:30:00
1 Blue Chip Stock I Keep Doubling Down On No Matter What
I have been investing in Visa (NYSE: V) for years now, slowly but surely adding shares over time. It's one of my largest holdings and a stock I plan to hold on to for decades.It was a disappointing 2025 for Visa's stock, finishing up only 11% compared to the S&P 500's 16.4%, but that doesn't change how I feel about the stock's long-term potential. Visa is in a unique position in its industry and has all the tools to be a cornerstone piece in my portfolio for the foreseeable future.Image source: Visa.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
