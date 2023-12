1 Boring Stock Investors Need to Know About in 2024 -- It's Crushed the Market for Decades

There's no shortage of high-growth tech companies out there to choose from. As a new bull market eventually gets rolling, driven by hot new semiconductor technology in support of artificial intelligence (AI), many investors are flocking to chip manufacturers and chip manufacturing equipment stocks (like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing or ASML Holding, for example).But high growth doesn't always mean better stock returns. On the contrary, "boring" companies that balance growth with shareholder returns (dividends and stock repurchases) tout some epic market-beating performances.Enter basic tech component manufacturer Amphenol (NYSE: APH). Going back to the date in the late 1990s when we can compare it with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF and Invesco QQQ Trust (which measures the top 100 companies in the Nasdaq Composite index), Amphenol stock has absolutely crushed the market . It's up nearly 10,000% when accounting for reinvested dividends!Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel