Green Aktie
WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031
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27.06.2026 07:30:00
1 Brand New Big Green Flag for XRP (Ripple) in 2026 and Beyond
Right before the European Union plans to shut the door on unlicensed crypto companies, Ripple, the company behind XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), was issued a key. On June 23, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) of Luxembourg granted Ripple preliminary approval for a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) license under the EU's new Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation.Ripple is now on track to facilitate payments through the XRP Ledger (XRPL) as a regulated financial infrastructure in Europe. That's a big green flag for XRP's future prospects this year and beyond. Here's why.In addition to getting its preliminary crypto service provider license, Ripple also recently secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license, which authorizes it to hold customer funds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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