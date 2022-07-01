|
01.07.2022 15:00:00
1 Bright Green Flag for Roku Stock
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) may be catching headlines lately because of the dramatic fall in its stock price. The coronavirus pandemic is creating supply chain disruptions, making it more challenging for Roku to secure products for customers. Still, Roku has at least one bright green flag ahead for its future. The streaming enabler benefits from the long-running tailwind of customers preferring to stream their content instead of watching through cable connections. In its shareholder letter on April 28, Roku noted that for the first time, TV streaming devices surpassed legacy pay-TV devices (cable boxes) in the U.S. The trend was a long time coming. Streaming devices have been gaining prominence over the last several years.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!