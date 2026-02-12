Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
12.02.2026 21:29:51
1 Brilliant AI Stock That You Should Buy Hand Over Fist in 2026
Broadcom's (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock rallied nearly 600% over the past five years. Most of that growth was driven by its aggressive acquisitions and its brisk sales of AI chips. Let's see why it could still be one of the best stocks to buy in 2026 as the AI market continues to expand.From fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2025 (which ended last November), Broadcom's revenue grew at a 22% CAGR from $23.9 billion to $63.9 billion. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose at a 26% CAGR from $13.6 billion to $43.0 billion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
