1 Brilliant Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

Few stocks outperformed Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in 2023, but one notable exception was Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), often referred to as Supermicro. With the stock edging out Nvidia by gaining 246% versus Nvidia's 239% in 2023, investors might be surprised to hear that Supermicro could still be a strong buy. However, after digging into the company, it's clear it still has a long runway. Furthermore, it can be purchased for a reasonable price -- something Nvidia cannot say.The reason Nvidia grew so much in 2023 was the massive demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs), which are perfect for processing large workloads.