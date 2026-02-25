NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.02.2026 15:30:00

1 Brilliant Energy Stock to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

Electricity demand is going to soar. That's according to the International Energy Agency, which projects global electricity demand will grow by over 3.5% annually through this decade.GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) is in an excellent position to benefit from the growing demand for electricity. The company has a massive fleet of energy equipment, including gas, steam, and wind turbines, as well as power grid infrastructure.Here's why buying the stock today could be a smart investment long-term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued

mehr Nachrichten