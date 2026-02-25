NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
25.02.2026 15:30:00
1 Brilliant Energy Stock to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
Electricity demand is going to soar. That's according to the International Energy Agency, which projects global electricity demand will grow by over 3.5% annually through this decade.GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) is in an excellent position to benefit from the growing demand for electricity. The company has a massive fleet of energy equipment, including gas, steam, and wind turbines, as well as power grid infrastructure.Here's why buying the stock today could be a smart investment long-term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
