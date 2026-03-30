Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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31.03.2026 00:00:00

1 Brilliant Growth Stock to Buy Before It Joins Nvidia, Apple, and Alphabet in the $3 Trillion Club

There are currently 11 companies with market caps of $1 trillion or more, but only three are members of the distinguished $3 trillion club (as of this writing): Nvidia at $4 trillion, Apple at $3.6 trillion, and Alphabet at $3.3 trillion.Recent geopolitical developments have roiled the market, but I remain convinced that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), commonly called TSMC, is poised to join this elite society in the years to come. The company is the world's largest and most prominent semiconductor foundry, making it a principal beneficiary of the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and the resulting data center build-out, which has fueled TSMC's financial and business results.The company has a market capitalization of $1.6 trillion as I write this, which means investors who buy TSMC stock right now could enjoy returns of 83% if it joins the prestigious $3 trillion club.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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