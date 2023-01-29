1 Bullish Detail Quietly Buried in IBM's Q4 Results

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With nothing more than a passing glance, it would be easy to assume International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) -- you know it better as just IBM -- is struggling. While the company topped its fourth-quarter earnings estimates, reported revenue was flat year over year. The technology giant also announced plans to lay off around 3,900 workers, joining the chorus being sung by so many of its tech peers. The stock tumbled on Thursday following Wednesday's post-close release of all this news.A more thorough look at last quarter's results, however, paints a more bullish picture than the one most investors are currently seeing.If you're struggling to put your finger on the pulse of what exactly IBM does these days, you're not alone. Mainframes are mostly a thing of the past, and the company is no longer at the forefront of the personal computer industry. IBM does offer a variety of cybersecurity, cloud management, and artificial intelligence tools, but doesn't seemingly lead any of those markets (although it is a respected player in the hybrid cloud space).