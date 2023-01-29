|
29.01.2023 13:20:00
1 Bullish Detail Quietly Buried in IBM's Q4 Results
With nothing more than a passing glance, it would be easy to assume International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) -- you know it better as just IBM -- is struggling. While the company topped its fourth-quarter earnings estimates, reported revenue was flat year over year. The technology giant also announced plans to lay off around 3,900 workers, joining the chorus being sung by so many of its tech peers. The stock tumbled on Thursday following Wednesday's post-close release of all this news.A more thorough look at last quarter's results, however, paints a more bullish picture than the one most investors are currently seeing.If you're struggling to put your finger on the pulse of what exactly IBM does these days, you're not alone. Mainframes are mostly a thing of the past, and the company is no longer at the forefront of the personal computer industry. IBM does offer a variety of cybersecurity, cloud management, and artificial intelligence tools, but doesn't seemingly lead any of those markets (although it is a respected player in the hybrid cloud space).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Q4 Inc Registered Shs Unitarymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Q4 Inc Registered Shs Unitarymehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Q4 Inc Registered Shs Unitary
|2,31
|-2,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger letzter Handelstag der Woche: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen tendierten etwas höher
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel von seiner freundlichen Seite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt pendelte in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ging es freundlich zu. Vor dem Wochenende ging es an den Märkten in Fernost leicht aufwärts.