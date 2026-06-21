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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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21.06.2026 17:05:00
1 Catalyst That Could Cause SpaceX Stock to Drop. Should Investors Sell?
Shares of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) jumped significantly in their first days of trading. As of this writing, SpaceX stock is trading at $185 per share, a 23% increase from the opening price of $150 on its IPO day.We've already seen some blockbuster IPOs slide from their initial euphoria. Artificial intelligence stock Cerebras is down about 20% over the past month after an initial surge.But SpaceX has seen some volatility since its IPO, too, and more could be on the way.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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