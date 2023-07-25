|
25.07.2023 13:30:00
1 Chart That Shows Where Tesla Is Headed
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been breaking the mold of what a traditional automaker looks like for years. However, it's becoming more apparent that Tesla is slowly drifting toward how its competitors operate, which takes away one of the advantages Tesla holds.But it's not too late for Tesla to turn it around. This one chart shows what Tesla's current problem is but also pinpoints how the company could fix it. So let's look at this chart and see if Tesla is worth an investment.This infographic perfectly conveys what Tesla's revenue streams are and how it spends them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
