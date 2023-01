1 Chart That Will Change Your Mind on Roku Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you sold Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock last year, you're not alone. Shares of the leading streaming platform tumbled 82% last year, and the sell-off in the stock was somewhat deserved. After a boom during the pandemic, the stock crashed as revenue growth slowed significantly through 2022, and profits turned into losses after the company stepped up investments in its growth. The chart below shows how revenue growth and profitability have weakened over the last two years as the stock price has fallen.Continue reading