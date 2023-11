1 Chart You Must See if You're Bullish on Palantir's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rollout

Big-data analytics company Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) has been a clear benefactor from the intense investor interest in artificial intelligence (AI). The stock has risen more than 130% so far this year. While some of that performance came from entering the year at a historic low, another part has come from strong execution.Throughout 2023, Palantir has posted quarter after quarter with strong results, which has turned many skeptics into believers. But sometimes, seeing is believing, and if you want to understand how Palantir's business is doing, you need to look at the chart below.Palantir provides artificial intelligence-powered data analysis in order to help with organizational decision-making. Its business is split into two main parts: commercial and government. While it initially focused on government clients, that area's growth is relatively capped, so pursuing growth on the commercial side is critical. As you can see below, commercial revenue rose 23% in Q3 -- a massive win for Palantir.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel