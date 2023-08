1 Cheap AI Stock That's a Screaming Buy Right Now As It Could Jump 43% (at Least)

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) investors have endured a tough time over the past year. Shares of the cloud communications specialist have dropped 29%, while the S&P 500 index has gained 4%. But now might be a good time to take advantage of the drop and buy this stock.That's because Twilio is rapidly improving its bottom line, as its second-quarter 2023 results (which were released on Aug. 8) indicate. And more importantly, Twilio sees artificial intelligence (AI) as a big growth driver for its business that could help push its top-line growth into a higher gear. Let's look at Twilio's latest quarterly numbers and see how AI is likely to supercharge the stock in the long run.Twilio's second-quarter revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $1.04 billion. However, the company's non-GAAP earnings increased at a much faster pace and jumped nearly five-fold to $0.54 per share. Analysts were expecting Twilio to report $0.29 per share in earnings on $986 million in revenue, but the robust demand for the company's offerings and its focus on lowering its cost structure helped it beat Wall Street's expectations.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel