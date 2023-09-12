|
1 Cheap Crypto to Buy Right Now
While Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been the star of the crypto market in 2023, that doesn't mean that other cryptocurrencies aren't keeping pace. In fact, if you take a look at CoinMarketCap's list of the Top 50 cryptos ranked by market cap, it's possible to discover a handful of bargain-priced cryptos that offer a unique mix of value and huge upside potential.My top cheap crypto right now is Optimism (CRYPTO: OP), which is up 42% year to date. There are two very good reasons why Optimism, which is still trading for around $1 right now, could make for a low-cost, high-upside way to diversify your crypto portfolio. Let's dig in.Optimism is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). What this means in practical terms is that Optimism helps Ethereum run faster, cheaper, and better. You can think of the Layer 2 blockchain as sitting on top of the core Layer 1 blockchain (Ethereum).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
