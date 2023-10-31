31.10.2023 11:21:00

1 Cheap Dividend Chip Stock With Big Upside From AI and Electric Vehicles

Shares of semiconductor-manufacturing equipment company KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) have been a top-notch investment, with the stock soaring to new all-time highs this year. And it remains near those levels as it has been a more stable business amid a nasty downturn for the semiconductor industry overall. A healthy dose of growing dividends and stock repurchases have kept investors' interested. Though it might not seem like it now, a new wave of chip demand is gearing up, driven by AI and electrification and digitization of vehicles, with KLA ready to capitalize on the trend. Here's why this could be a great dividend-stock value for the long haul. KLA is one of the "fab five" -- the five specialist companies that dominate the market for equipment to make semiconductor wafers. In particular, the company dominates the metrology (the science of measuring stuff), process control, and diagnostics part of this niche. This equipment is especially important for quality control when a new chip manufacturing line fires up. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 360,00 1,72% Ai Holdings Corp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Asiatische Börsen uneins
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte höher. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen