11.04.2024 13:00:00
1 Cheap Growth Stock Down 33% This Year to Buy Right Now
With the S&P 500 up 9% this year and at an all-time high, the bargain bin is getting sparser. That's the way the market works; when investors hesitate and prices go down, the market gets flooded with cheap stocks. But you have to be able to calm your nerves and stay confident in the market to invest your money when the market is down. Warren Buffett is famous for advising investors "to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful."Many stocks are climbing this year, lifting the market, but not all. Streaming stock Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is down about 33% year to date, and it looks like a great opportunity to grab a bargain stock on the dip. Here's why.Roku operates a two-sided model with a streaming platform and a hardware business. It's the top streaming operating system in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. That means that it has more people buying its streaming devices and setting up streaming accounts through its platform than its competition, including Amazon.
